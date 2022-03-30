ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville business puts pedal to the metal to raise money for children in Ukraine

By Samiar Nefzi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the humanitarian crisis rages on in Ukraine, an Asheville arcade has stepped up to virtually take drivers to a track outside Kyiv to raise funds for children in Ukraine. “We are really in a position of privilege where we are,” The Track at...

UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KXLY

Catnip company raising money for Ukraine animal shelter

PLYMOUTH, Minn.– Donate to Ukraine- get a cat toy: that’s what a catnip company is doing to help an animal shelter on the other side of the globe. Big Moo’s Catnip is sending 100-percent of the money it raises through its campaign to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in the Kyiv area. When you donate, you’ll get a cat toy with the Ukrainian flag on it in return.
PETS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY
Joe Baker
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn off Europe's gas supplies TOMORROW if countries refuse to pay in roubles, saying 'We get nothing free of charge and we are not going to engage in charity either'

Vladimir Putin today threatened to turn off Europe's gas supplies from tomorrow if countries refuse to pay in roubles. The Russian President, announcing a decree in televised remarks, said foreign buyers would have to 'open rouble accounts in Russian banks' which can be used to pay for 'gas delivered starting from tomorrow'.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9News

Denver restaurant offers special meal to help raise money for Ukraine

DENVER — Denver restaurant Mizuna is known for its French-style cuisine. But Wednesday, for one day only, they're adding traditional Ukrainian dishes to their menu. Head Chef Adam Samokishyn was born and raised in Littleton, and has Ukrainian heritage. He remembers cooking with his mom and baba, and said that experience contributed to him becoming a chef.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Church raises money, support for people in Ukraine

DENVER — Members of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church held a fundraiser Sunday with baked goods, art, jewelry and other items. Most chuch members have a deep connection to Ukraine. Many were born there and most everyone has family members who still live in Ukraine. Women from the church spent their weekend cooking and baking and making all the items that were up for sale on Sunday.
DENVER, CO

