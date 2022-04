MESA, Ariz. — With only a week left until Opening Day, the A’s have tough decisions looming at several ongoing position battles. The largest competition exists within the bullpen, as several pitchers – a large amount of which are non-roster invitees or have very little Major League experience – are vying for a handful of open slots. With so little time to properly evaluate everyone in games, the A’s have often utilized their Minor League complex by sending over some of those candidates to pitch in games against the club’s Minor Leaguers.

