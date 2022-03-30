ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

Driver who crashed into utility pole and left scene is cited for several offenses: University Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Traffic offenses: Warrensville Center Road. At 2:25 a.m. March 27, an officer stopped a car as it turned onto Warrensville Center Road from Silsby Road. The car had heavy front-end damage, and it was determined that it had struck a utility pole in Cleveland Heights, and then...

