ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Council Receives Update On Mobile Community Healthcare Program

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was established almost four years ago. Frederick, Md. (KM) – An update was provided on Tuesday night to the Frederick County Council on the Mobile Community Healthcare program. It was established in 2018 to connect patients with the health care they need so they don’t call 911 for non-emergencies, or...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Frederick County executive announces school projects

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is launching several school construction projects. County Executive Jan Gardner shared the details in her public information briefing this week. She said many schools in the county will get some much-needed renovations. Along with the renovations Gardner announced that two brand new schools will be opening by next year. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick Health receives generous donation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health, the largest healthcare system in Frederick County, has received a generous donation of $4.4 million from the estate of the late Ms. Carol Fisher. Fisher lived in the Frederick area for nearly 40 years and took an interest in supporting the hospital’s cancer treatment program after her mother received […]
FREDERICK, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Fanatics to employ 135 employees at new distribution center in Harford County

The sports merchandise company Fanatics has chosen Maryland to be where it will open its new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in the next two years. The center will be located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road and will allow the company to access one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive and its global customers with proximity to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, according to the company.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County hosts small business board

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Frederick, Maryland are getting the representation when it comes to proposed legislation. They hosted the first Small Business Advisory Commission Board. The board will serve county businesses by helping with grants and any other resources that will help them grow and stay open. “What we want to do […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Health
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health Care#Frederick Health Hospital#Paramedic
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News Channel 3-12

Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Community Environmental Council received a $300,000 competitive grant to monitor the air quality, pesticides and wildfire smoke in Guadalupe neighborhoods. The CEC said the grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to implement Assembly Bill 617, which requires the state to support on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure to The post Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GUADALUPE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program

After over a year of providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County residents, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health will be scaling down its mobile vaccine program at the end of the month. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Frederick News-Post

Frederick County Executive to Hold Public Information Briefing

County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing to unveil highlights of her preliminary Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-2028. The briefing will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channels 19 and 1085, and webcast at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Ithaca Voice

County to receive funding for opioid recovery and mental health crises programs

ITHACA, N.Y.—Kicking off the monthly Health and Human Services Committee meeting was an update about settlement payments that Tompkins County will be receiving from the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for opioid recovery and prevention programs. The settlements stem from lawsuits resolved late last year regarding pharmaceutical companies’ knowledge of the harmful impacts of their products.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy