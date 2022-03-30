NAACP honors Women’s History

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chapter of the NAACP honored Women’s History at a fundraising event Tuesday evening.

At the RiverView Restaurant, over 100 people in attendance, including San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter, heard from Pulitzer Prize Nominated Writer Dr. Opal Lee where she talked about Women’s History and civil rights.

Several local women were also honored tonight, including KSAN’s own Brittany Lawrence.

“Tonight we’re celebrating women, and honoring two wonderful women here in our city, one which you know very well, Ms. Lawrence. We’ve honored her and recognized her for her important work in STEM, in the sciences, we also honored Mrs. David from Congressman Pfluger’s Office for the work that she does and the military,” Spears said.

Spears also talked about a planned Buffalo Solider Memorial across from Fort Concho Downtown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.