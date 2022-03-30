ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Wrong Way Crash On I-40

By Sylvia Corkill
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAp5F_0etj5jIa00

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision on I-40 near Shields Blvd.

According to OHP, a drunk driver is responsible for the wrong way collision and was arrested Friday night.

According to OHP, Geraldine Azofeifa had too much to drink, when she got behind the wheel of her vehicle and hit another driver.

“You'll never hear us say it was an accident. We don't believe that. We believe people made a choice and because of that choice there is a consequence,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster.

According to reports, that choice nearly cost a seventy-year-old woman her life.

“No one deserves to be injured, on one deserves to die,” said Foster.

According to court records, Friday night, Geraldine Azofeifa, 24, and a passenger were traveling the wrong way in a blue SUV on I-40. Witnesses alerted OHP, but it was too late.

“While they were taking that call a crash occurred,” said Foster.

Azofeifa told troopers she attended a going away party that night, but "only drank one alcoholic beverage."

“She made a lot of different statements that led troopers top believe that there was intoxication involved,” said Foster.

A breathalyzer test also showed Azofeifa was well over the limit to drive.

“Someone who is just driving on the interstate, going from point A to point B, should not have to worry about someone driving at a high rate of speed, going the wrong way ,” said Foster.

Azofeifa was charged with DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol Intoxication#I 40#Traffic Accident#Ohp#Oklahoma Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

2-year-old dies in suspected DUI crash: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a vehicle overturned in the Coalinga area Thursday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded Thursday to calls of a crash on Interstate 5 near 25th Avenue in Coalinga. Investigators determined that the vehicle driving southbound traveled off of the roadway into a dirt […]
COALINGA, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy