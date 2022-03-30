Cam Newton still exploring options, says he has other teams interested in him

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The quarterback carousel continues for a handful of NFL teams, and it appears that Cam Newton is smack dab in the middle of it all.

Cam told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he has teams interested in signing him, but he’s waiting on the best fit when it comes to playing time and winning a championship.

Charlotte Sports Live asked Panthers GM Scott Fitterer last week how interested the Panthers are in bringing him back. Fitterer says the door is still open for Cam to return.

Cam’s Stats

Looking at Cam Newton’s stats last season for the Panthers, on the ground, he had five rushing touchdowns with an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. Through the air, it wasn’t too good, with a 55 percent completion rate, as well as four touchdowns on five interceptions.

Two’s Company, Three’s A Crowd

When the Panthers do start putting on the pads this summer, for a few days they’ll have company. Matt Rhule says that Carolina will have joint practices with the New England Patriots during training camp, which also leads you to believe that the two will have a pre-season game against each other. Patriots.com reports that it’ll be held in Foxboro, Mass.

