Man found shot, killed in front yard of home in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood Tuesday night.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Devonte White, 29, of Wilkinsburg.

Police responded to 911 calls for multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Chelton Avenue just before 10 p.m. Neighbors tell Channel 11 they heard as many as a dozen shots fired.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said that White was found shot multiple times on the front lawn of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, there are no suspects. Pittsburgh police detectives continue to investigate.

