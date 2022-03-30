ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem breezes past Burnt Hills in season opener

By Jared Phillips
 2 days ago

Burnt Hills, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bethlehem and Burnt Hills girls lacrosse teams opened the 2022 season Tuesday night, 288 days after last year’s Section 2 title games. The Eagles celebrated back-to-back championships over the offseason, while the Spartans finally turned the page on their championship loss.

Burnt Hills has had to relive their championship loss the same amount of time, both teams got to turn the page onto a new season Tuesday night.

The Eagles were the early aggressors at Burnt Hills, but the Spartans hung right with them. MK Lescault converted a free position goal to tie the game at two early in the first half.

Kait Tijeten responded with a free position finish of her own to put the Eagles back on top 3-2, but Bethlehem found the net just fine without penalties.

Caroline Marotta lulled the defense to sleep before scoring low to extend the Eagle lead, then Sophie Klein cut it back toward the cage and put another away as Bethlehem led 6-3 at the half on their way to an 11-6 win over Burnt Hills to open the season.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

