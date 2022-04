UPDATE: Denver Police released one suspect who does not face charges in this shooting. The second suspect remains in custody. By Anna Marie Basquez DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police took two men suspected in a shooting at Union Station into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. (credit: CBS4) “From what I understand, the actual incident happened around the bus terminals at Union Station,” said Denver Police Spokesman Jay Casillas. “They fled on foot from there. They were caught near 20th and Little Raven.” The shooting took place inside at the terminals in the underground tunnel at Gate B8. “There’s one victim that was transported to the hospital...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO