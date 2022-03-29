ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSCL/SCMC Undergraduate Essay Prize for Distinction in Critical Writing

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Cultural Studies and Comparative Literature is thrilled to announce its inaugural undergraduate essay competition for distinction in critical writing. This award is open to all undergraduate students enrolled in CSCL or SCMC courses in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022. Recipients of the award will be honored at the...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How To Write A Winning Scholarship Essay

Applying to colleges is a lot of work for high school students. Whether you have the help of friends and family or you’re going at it alone, completing applications takes a lot of time, effort and energy. So does finding ways to pay for school. Scholarships and grants are...
Daily Californian

Student in retrograde: A personal essay

I walk around the UC Berkeley campus and wonder how I ended up here. My academic trajectory might more aptly be described as a protracted wander: at 17, I drifted into my first community college because I knew going to college is a thing you are supposed to do, but I drifted right back out two semesters later. I moseyed on over to working in restaurants but quickly came to yearn for a respite from the job hazards — largely chain-smoking and casual alcoholism. My father always told me that the only careers I’d find security in were law and medicine, so with that I toddled into yet another community college with a newfound enthusiasm for biology. As it would turn out, my impromptu zeal was not enough to sustain me through the chemistry gauntlet. I rambled out of school and into working at a law firm because at the very least, my last stint in community college had shown me that I was not destined for a career in the field of medicine, but perhaps I’d have one in law? I strutted back to school with yet another new found purpose — nothing if not a community college connoisseur at this point — I would major in economics, like my mother had, and fall into the reliability of business and law. The roaming continued, and I waited for the moment of divine inspiration to strike where I’d figure out what I wanted to do, if and what I wanted to study, and who I wanted to be; but it simply never came. And so, I leisurely reclined into the dormant nature that was waiting, waiting for a better, smarter, surer version of myself.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: High school under investigation for asking students to write an essay SUPPORTING slavery to prove their 'higher critical thinking skills': 'It is beyond disgusting'

A Newcastle high school is under fire after asking students to write an essay supporting slavery. Lake Macquarie State High in Booragul, NSW assigned 14 and 15-year-old students in year 9 the task, which would make up 25 per cent of their overall grade. Students were asked to write a...
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.

