“Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff's office said Tuesday the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found over 60 years ago in the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico. The child's remains were found on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in Congress, Arizona. Her age at various times over the years was estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old, then later at between 3 and 6 years old. Residents in the nearby central-north Arizona community of Prescott raised money for a funeral and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO