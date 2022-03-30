ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State beats UNCW 3-2 to start home stretch

By Bryan Danner, Staff Writer
Technician Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State softball defeated UNCW on Tuesday, March 29 at Dail Softball Stadium in the first of six home games in a row. The narrow 3-2 win was secured with expert pitching and clutch defense. The Wolfpack (22-12) broke away from conference play to host the Seahawks (20-6). The...

www.technicianonline.com

