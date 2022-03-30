NC State men’s tennis wins over South Carolina

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. It’s UConn’s first trip to the championship game since...
Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
WACO, TX — The Baylor Softball team lost to the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls 6-1 in the first game of a weekend series. The Bears cut into an early OSU lead in the bottom of the second inning to make it 2-1, but couldn’t find a run the rest of the way as the Cowgirls […]
