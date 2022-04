CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina are taking their much talked about and often debated men’s basketball rivalry on the road to a place its never been. The neighboring schools are preparing for another first in a series filled with big-name players and intense finishes: playing each other in the NCAA Tournament. It seems fitting the matchup comes in the Final Four, with a berth in the championship game on the line.

