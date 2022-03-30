Wolfpack baseball defeats Yellow Jackets

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat the Cardinals 72-59 in...
WACO, TX — The Baylor Softball team lost to the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls 6-1 in the first game of a weekend series. The Bears cut into an early OSU lead in the bottom of the second inning to make it 2-1, but couldn’t find a run the rest of the way as the Cowgirls […]
To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better.
The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles.
Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser.
With the loss, Oregon dropped to...
Abbie Orrick had four hits and scored four runs and Peyton Blythe drove in three runs as Texas Tech beat Kansas 12-9 Friday night in the opener of a three-game Big 12 softball series at Rocky Johnson Field.
Blythe singled home a run in a four-run second inning and singled home two more...
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was the victor in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Texas State on Friday, April 1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium laying claim to an early lead in the weekend series between the Sun Belt Conference’s top two preseason favorites.
