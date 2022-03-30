Wolfpack baseball defeats Yellow Jackets

To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better. The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser. With the loss, Oregon dropped to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO