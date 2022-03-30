ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wolfpack baseball defeats Yellow Jackets

By William Harrell, Staff Videographer
Technician Online
 3 days ago

On Sunday, March 27, the NC State baseball...

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits to play for WNIT title at home

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
WHIO Dayton

UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat the Cardinals 72-59 in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCLA’s Jake Brooks pitches a gem to keep the Oregon bats quiet

To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better. The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser. With the loss, Oregon dropped to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Jackets#Wolfpack#Nc State#College Baseball
KATC News

Louisiana Softball Outduels Texas State 1-0 in Game 1

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was the victor in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Texas State on Friday, April 1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium laying claim to an early lead in the weekend series between the Sun Belt Conference’s top two preseason favorites.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy