Lyoto Machida’s career in mixed martial arts is almost at its end. “The Dragon” has been fighting professionally since 2003, so it’s no surprise that he’s about ready to hang up the gloves. Machida helped bring traditional karate back into prominence inside the Octagon, capturing the Light Heavyweight crown back in 2009 by knocking out Rashad Evans. He suffered his first career defeat soon afterward to Mauricio Rua, but Machida has fought nothing but elite talent since his title reign.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO