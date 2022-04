Thousands of extra onshore wind farms could be built to treble capacity in the UK as part of the Government's energy strategy. Officials have been asked to draft plans for 30 gigawatts of onshore wind to be generated by 2030. The plans would see the amount of energy generated from it rise to 45Gw by 2035 – up from the current 15Gw.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO