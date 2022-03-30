ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

School board members meet for first time since ‘Fresh Start’ program announced

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The jobs of hundreds of teachers in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district are up in the air.

This comes after MSCS announced a ‘Fresh Start’ program, which requires teachers at three different schools to reapply for their positions.

School board members met Tuesday for the first time since the announcement was made.

Teachers at Kingsbury High, Hamilton High, and Airways Achievement Academy will have to reapply for their jobs as part of the program.

Teachers who are not rehired at their specific school will have to look for other positions.

“This superintendent has been fighting for our teachers since day one,” MSCS Supt. Joris Ray said.

“When we make changes and implement strategies that will help uplift our district, we are ostracized and described as forcing teachers out,” he said.

Jerica Phillps, a spokeswoman for the district, said ‘Fresh Start’ is not a target towards any teachers or school, as they are always assessing how schools are doing.

“Once we find out more information about what is happening in the building, we may interview additional staff and teachers in the building about the culture and climate. That is how we make a decision about where we should implement a ‘Fresh Start’ school,” she said.

Still, FOX13 has spoken to several community members who say the cuts are concerning.

“I got grandkids. I don’t know what’s going to happen to them if all this keeps going on,” Raymond Davis, who has grandchildren in the district, said. “They’re good enough for all these years. Why, all of a sudden, are they not good enough to keep their job?”

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, all public comments from the community-made about the program were positive.

“I believe this ‘Fresh Start’ is exactly what it says it is, a time to start fresh,” a staff member at Kingsbury High School said.

This is not the first time the district has opted to launch what it calls a ‘Fresh Start.’

Staff members from Mt. Pisgah Middle School, which implemented the program two years ago, spoke about how it changed the environment at their workplace.

“The ‘Fresh Start’ allowed us to form a team of committed educators who share a common vision with improving academic outcomes for our students,” Rhonda Anthony, the assistant principal of Mt. Pisgah Middle School, said.

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

