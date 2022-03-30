ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-term shelter plan for the 'Electric Blocks' meets with resistance from property owners

 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County's plan to open a year-round women's shelter in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial District received pushback and a legal challenge from property owners in the area on Tuesday, with opponents of the shelter insisting that it would violate the area's industrial zoning. The building...

KATU.com

Portland extends housing emergency for 3 more years

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Housing State of Emergency declaration to address homelessness in Portland will be extended for another three years. Wednesday's city council vote means the housing state of emergency, first put in place in 2015 by then-Mayor Charlie Hales, will remain in place until 2025. PAST COVERAGE...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portland's Mall 205 is finally giving up the ghost

PORTLAND, Oregon — They say spring is a season of rebirth. At Mall 205 in Southeast Portland, it also means the death of its old “mall” business model. But depending on who you ask, that happened a long time ago. “It was so dead, like a ghost...
PORTLAND, OR
Sun-Journal

Strip malls could solve America’s housing crisis

Orget the open road. The true emblem of the contemporary United States is the “stroad” – those high-volume, hybrid arteries that are not quite walkable streets, not quite high-speed roads. Lined on both sides by parking lots and strip malls, they are the commercial lifeblood of conventional suburban development. They may also be the answer to America’s housing affordability crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
KGW

'It's harm reduction': Portland bar offers customers free Fentanyl test strips

PORTLAND, Oregon — Fentanyl test strips are designed to detect the cheap, powerful synthetic opioid that's increasingly become a fatal problem. It was recently linked to the deaths of two Portland high school students and is especially dangerous because people often don't know they're taking it — counterfeit pills can contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.
KGW

KGW

