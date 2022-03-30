ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scott Bennie, writer on Interplay's Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Fallout, and others, has died

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Bennie, writer, producer, and designer of multiple videogames and tabletop roleplaying games, has died at the age 61 due to pneumonia complications, as confirmed on his Facebook page. While you may not recognize Scott Bennie by name, you likely know some of his work. At Interplay in the...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer
PC Gamer

6K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Halo TV series showrunner on why seeing Master Chief’s face is important to the story

Halo showrunner Steven Kane has explained the reasons behind seeing Master Chief’s face in the upcoming Paramount Plus series during a new interview with SFX Magazine. "We’re going to tell a story about the man inside the helmet," Kane says. "If you read a book about the Master Chief, and there are many, they talk about him so you’re getting inside his head in a way that you wouldn’t get from playing the game. If you can give people that privileged point of view, why can’t you let them see his face?"
TV SERIES
Collider

New ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Releases Chilling Teaser Posters

This summer, a brand new live-action Resident Evil series, based on the best-selling horror video game series, is coming to Netflix. Now, fans’ excitement for the new series is only growing, as Netflix has announced the fast-approaching release date with a trio of teaser posters. The new series will be coming to the streamer on July 14.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo TV premiere broke Paramount+ viewer record

The Halo TV series debuted on Paramount+ on March 24, and apparently the first episode attracted even more viewers than the premiere of 1883, the prequel spin-off of current viral darling Yellowstone. Of course, like every streaming service Paramount+ doesn't like to give out viewer numbers, but it's bigger than you might expect. As of Viacom's February 15 earnings report, it's got 32.8 million subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interplay#Star Trek#The Lord Of The Rings#Video Game#Sims Castles#Starfleet Academy#Judgment Rites#Starfleet Command#Descent#Undermountain#Champions Of Norrath#Dungeons Dragons#Mutants Masterminds
ComicBook

Star Trek Fans Celebrate William Shatner's 91st Birthday

Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner turns 91 years old today and Star Trek fans are celebrating. Shatner has enjoyed a 70-year career in entertainment, including his iconic role in Star Trek originating the character of Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise. He's also had an eventful year, becoming the oldest person ever in space by joining a Blur Origin flight, seeing movement on a TekWar reboot, and welcoming new Kirk actor Paul Wesley. Shatner has a dedicated fanbase and friends in the industry who are celebrating his birthday on social media today. Keep reading to see some of what folks are saying about William Shatner on his 91st birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Steven Spielberg Faces Backlash After Calling “Squid Game” Actors “Unknown People”

On Saturday, Steven Spielberg spoke on a Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards panel at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, and the conversation turned to streaming services like Netflix and their willingness to take a gamble on casting “unknown” actors in lead roles. The legendary director is currently facing backlash on social media for his response, however, after he mistakenly cited the popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game as a show that features “unknown people.”
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘The Staircase’ Sets Series Premiere as HBO Max Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for HBO Max‘s highly-anticipated original, The Staircase, has arrived as the streamer announced a premiere date for the limited series. The Staircase will officially kick off on Thursday, May 5 with three full episodes with one new episode dropping each Thursday through June 9. The new show is based on the true story explored in the documentary of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
RPG
Collider

7 Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in March 2022

How great is it to be living in a time when an endless selection of movies are available for you to stream on any of your devices with just the push of a button? For those of you old enough to remember, not too long ago, seeing one of your favorite older movies required a trip to a store to rent or buy. But in 2022, you don’t even need to leave your bed if you want to watch anything from The Godfather to SpongeBob Squarepants.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The Trailer For HBO Max's "The Staircase" Explores a Familiar True-Crime Story

A familiar true-crime story is getting a new adaptation. HBO Max released the first trailer, shown below, for its upcoming limited series "The Staircase" about the death of Kathleen Peterson and subsequent confounding murder trial of her husband, Michael Peterson. The story was previously pursued in a French documentary series of the same name. In this upcoming iteration, the Petersons will be portrayed by Colin Firth and Toni Collette.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors didn't rip-off Castlevania sprites after all

PC Gamer recently spoke to Luca Galante, the sole developer behind indie hit Vampire Survivors. During the conversation I asked about a brief early controversy, which flared-up and then died-down almost as quickly: some people accused the game of going too far in its homage to Castlevania, and even that certain sprites were a straight rip-off.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

House of the Dragon goes head to head with Lord of the Rings series as release date announced

House of the Dragon, HBO’s first-ever Game of Thrones spin-off series, has finally set a release date. The new series, set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, will premiere August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The series will have in the UK on August 22. The ten-episode prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and chronicle the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen’s as they fight in a grisly civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Doctor Who's Matt Smith will star as Daemon Targaryen, prince of the Targaryen dynasty.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod gives Cloud a keytar sword

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a gift to modders, who have so far been responsible for such masterpieces as low-poly dress Cloud, clown makeup Sephiroth, and several nude mods I leave interested readers to discover for themselves. Now, a modder known as The Eradicator has truly created the pièce de résistance, with a mod that replaces Cloud's buster sword or ironblade with a 1987 Yamaha SHS-10 shoulder keyboard.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy