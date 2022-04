LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley understands his career will now be linked with Mountain West rival Levi Williams. Wyoming’s new quarterback transferred from Utah State in January about three weeks after Williams announced he was leaving Laramie to join the reigning MW champions in Logan, Utah. “It’s probably one of the first trades, I guess, ever in college football,” Peasley noted with a smile after starting spring practice this week with...

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO