Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s incredible gift for cancer survivor will make New York love him even more

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani had a season for the ages in 2021. Ohtani finished second in the majors in homers with 46 while pitching to a 3.18 ERA with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He took home the American Legue MVP award. The Japanese star emerged as one of the faces of baseball while wowing fans with his incredible feats on the field. While his 2021 season was awe-inspiring, it was possible largely due to Ohtani’s availability. The AL MVP appeared in a full season of games- 150 or more contests played- for the first time in his four-year career in the big leagues, excluding the pandemic-shortened season. Ohtani has dealt with a series of elbow injuries, such as Tommy John surgery, which he underwent back in 2018. Given how scary these pitching-related injuries can be- and how talented Ohtani is- it’s in the best interest of the Angels to prioritize his health. There is one way, admittedly a bold strategy, that the Angels can get the most out of Ohtani while still making sure he stays healthy.

