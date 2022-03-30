Suspect accused of injuring 2 Chicago cops expected in court Wednesday

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A man is now charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Chicago police on Monday night.

Police said 28-year-old James Callion of Chicago is charged with several crimes, including attempted murder, after he was arrested on the 800 block of South Sacramento.

Callion allegedly was pulled over after committing multiple traffic violations, and then started to drive, pinning one officer in between the vehicle and the squad car.

An exchange of gunfire ensued, and another officer was shot in the hand.

The offender was also struck and taken to a hospital. Two weapons were recovered, officials said.

Callion is expected in bond court Wednesday.