ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB.com: Mets’ Jacob deGrom-led rotation best in baseball

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. — The ranking was both meaningless and a reminder of how much meaning this season can have for the Mets.

On paper — or the 2022 version, on a website — the Mets might have the best rotation in baseball. In fact, they do, according to MLB.com, which determined a group led by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer is better than the Brewers’ loaded and deep rotation (which was rated second) and the Blue Jays’ collection of potential aces (third).

“It’s not news to me,” said catcher James McCann, who has been and will be catching the perhaps best rotation in baseball this season.

But McCann was thinking bigger than this season. How about the best rotation ever?

“You take the top of our rotation — I’d put it up against probably, on paper, anyone in the history of the game, if you think about it,” said McCann, who might be right: The duo at the top is just the seventh pairing of multi-time Cy Young Award winners to share a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7Iil_0etipFuW00
Jacob deGrom

Behind the overpowering and expensive ace and co-ace are Chris Bassitt — who might be the best No. 3 in the majors, fresh off a 27-start, 3.15-ERA season with Oakland — and likely high-risk, high-reward injury risks in Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

Carrasco, coming off elbow surgery, and Walker, who had offseason knee surgery and who scuffled in the second half last season as his innings piled up, have been aces in prior phases of their careers, McCann pointed out.

“The fact you have such established starters 1-through-5, it’s amazing,” said McCann, who was set to start Tuesday night against the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium for the first time in a week, having recovered from back stiffness. “It’s exciting. I chose to come into this because the pieces that were in place and the pieces that were going to be put into place gave us potential to win the World Series. That was just coming to fruition with the pieces they added.”

Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Trevor Williams likely would be the first options when the Mets need depth, which they will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItADA_0etipFuW00
Max Scherzer

The analytical projections think highly of the Mets, too. Fangraphs has projected them as the top rotation in baseball with an educated guess of a cumulative 3.68 ERA.

This means little, especially with injury risks everywhere. DeGrom did not make a start after July 7 last season and Scherzer, as overwhelming as his résumé is, is 37 years old. In what was supposed to be his most recent major league start, he was scratched from Game 6 in the NLCS last year with an arm that was “overcooked.”

Still, under the March, Florida sun, with glances at the ceiling rather than the floor, the future looked pretty.

“I hope,” manager Buck Showalter said, when informed about the MLB.com rankings. “We have the potential to be a good rotation — I’m not getting into the numbers. The big thing is health.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
thecomeback.com

Mets fans react to Jacob deGrom injury news

The concern that New York Mets fans had when news broke that Jacob deGrom had tightness in his shoulder was well-founded. On Friday, the Mets confirmed reports that deGrom will not throw for roughly four weeks. Mets fans had some time to process this as a possibility after Thursday’s reports....
MLB
FanSided

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets ace could face another setback

Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom faces another setback in his recovery, getting scratched from his Spring Training start against the St. Louis Cardinals. The April Fools joke is on Mets fans who thought they might be getting ace pitcher Jacob deGrom back in full form for the start of the season.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy