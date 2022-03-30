ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Cited Herself for Unlicensed Fishing

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Gclz_0etipCGL00

Earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources director decided to go fishing. When she later realized her license had expired, she knew she needed to hold herself accountable.

Director Kayla Lyon is, not surprisingly, an avid fisher in her state. Usually, she keeps her fishing and hunting licenses up-to-date. She even has her license on auto-renew, charging the fee automatically. But when she received a new bank card, she forgot to incorporate the new information onto her online account with the Iowa DNR. So, the charge never went through and Lyon unknowingly went looking for paddlefish without the proper papers.

Once Lyon realized her mistake, she knew she needed to make it right. So, she went to her officers at the Iowa DNR and asked them to issue her a citation for her fishing mishap according to KCCI. The result was a fine and court costs of $135. It’s unknown if the director actually caught anything during her trip, but regardless, she took her rod out onto the water. Certainly, Lyon didn’t look forward to paying the penalty, but the citation was a matter of morals for the director.

Since receiving her self-appointed citation, Lyon has renewed her license and plugged in the correct information to update the auto-renew service.

Iowa DNR Praises Local Angler for Incredible Ice Fishing Catch

In January, another Iowa angler decided to head out onto the ice to search for some panfish, but he came away with a better surprise than Director Lyon.

Gavin Campbell, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa took his rod onto Lake Manawa. The 24-year-old soon felt the strongest tug on the line he had ever experienced. Before he knew it, he was in the fight of a lifetime.

“The fight was unlike anything I’ve ever caught through the ice,” Campbell told Field & Stream. “It was constant power. It was a whole new battle to get that big of a fish to turn its head on a rod and reel that wasn’t meant for something of its size.”

Somehow, Campbell managed to pull out a monster of a catfish that was a whopping 34 pounds in size.

Once the Iowa DNR caught wind of the massive catch, they gladly celebrated the amazing fishing trip as well. On Instagram, they shared a photo of Campbell holding the glossy catfish on the ice in front of a gorgeous Iowan sunset.

“Surprise! That’s no panfish. That’s a 40-inch, 34-pound Iowa Master Angler flathead catfish!” the agency said in its post. “Gavin Campbell was recently ice fishing Lake Manawa when he pulled this monster from the ice.”

Ever the good sport, Campbell responded in the comments, “If that guy holding it wasn’t so ugly that would be one hell of a picture.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Kcci
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Issues Warning About Flat Tire Issues With Next Gen Cars

NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants drivers to be wary of frequent flat tires with NextGen vehicles. NASCAR has obviously undergone some changes when it comes to the rubber meeting the road. The introduction of the single lug nut tire is taking a little bit of getting used to for drivers. Thinner tires have led to multiple spinouts and issues with tires going flat. The first two races of the NASCAR Cup Series season have more than proven that. Now, Dale Earnhardt is warning racers about an overreaction to growing tire concerns. The all-time NASCAR great sent out a warning against altering the cars to fix the tire issue.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy