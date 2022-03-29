Four-star UNC football recruiting target sets visit date

The UNC football program’s 2023 recruiting board is starting to take shape as the Tar Heels continue on with Spring practice.

After turning in an impressive top 10 class in 2022, Mack Brown and the staff are looking to build on that with future classes. In the 2023 cycle, UNC has just one player committed but do have their eyes on plenty of targets.

Among those targets is four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, a Richmond native that has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment including one from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound recruit is an intriguing prospect that the Tar Heels would love to add to their defensive line. And now they will get the chance to impress him.

Starlings took to Twitter to announce that he will take a visit to UNC this Spring, visiting from May 20-22:

Right now, the favorite appears to be the Michigan Wolverines as they do hold four predictions on the 247Sports crystal ball , but there’s still a long ways to go in this recruitment and having a good visit is the first step for UNC this Spring.

