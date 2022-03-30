ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

NIU students attempting to make world’s largest paper snowflake

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Illinois University Photography Department tried to get themselves into the “Book of World Records” Tuesday night.

They attempted to create the world’s largest paper snowflake. NIU Professor Jessica Labatte came up with the idea as a class experiment. The current world record is a 20 foot snowflake made by a woman in Iowa. The class made a 17 foot snowflake right before spring break for practice.

The students said that they are very excited about this world record attempt.

“We have all, this has…. this especially after two years of COVID, this has been a project [that] has bought us all together in a way, and coming off of winter break this has just been a project to do,” said junior Alex Dulski.

The group is livestreaming their creation on You T ube .

