Longview, TX

Girls Soccer: Midlothian stops Longview, 5-1

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULPHUR SPRINGS — Midlothian spotted Longview an early goal, and then scored five unanswered on the way to a 5-1 win over the Lady Lobos in a Class 5A Region II area playoff match at Gerald Prim Stadium. Longview got on the board in the first...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dalton Days rides into Longview this weekend

A celebration of Longview’s western heritage and the bravery and heroism of its residents will take place Saturday when Dalton Days rides back into town. The free event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Banner Season: Brownsboro Bearettes celebrate state title

BROWNSBORO — Back in February, members of the Brownsboro Bearettes said they wanted to add to the banner collection in their gym. On one side were nine banners and one yellow one signifying the boys program’s Class A state championship in 1966-67. The other side had 17 banners, including six for state semifinalist appearances, but none for state finalist appearances and no yellow one for a state championship.
BROWNSBORO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Van rallies from 11-0 deficit to capture win

BROWNSBORO — The Van Vandals rallied from an 11-run deficit to score a 14-12 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game. The Vandals scored three runs in the fifth, nine runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to capture the win. After Van went on top 12-11, the Bears tied the game at 12-12 in the bottom of the sixth.
VAN, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos end soccer season with historic record

Soccer season for the Uvalde Lobos came to an end Tuesday night at Castroville. The Lobos lost a 6-0 decision against the Boerne Lady Hounds, but the Class 4A Area round playoff match was closer than the final score indicates. Boerne’s Lady Hounds broke open a scoreless defensive battle on...
UVALDE, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Flower Mound vs. Flower Mound Marcus​

In UIL Class 6A Region I girls soccer, there aren’t many in the state who are as good at what they do as Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. Heading into the Regional Quarterfinals, fans are about to see an extremely intense matchup between cross-town rivals as the Flower Mound Marcus Lady Marauders take on the Flower Mound Lady Jaguars! So, what exactly can fans expect from these two powerhouse teams?
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Author, a former Lindale resident, returns to East Texas

Author David K. Wilson has once again returned to his past with the release of his fifth novel, “Deadly Reputation,” the latest book in his East Texas-based Sam Lawson Mystery series. The books in the series are set in a fictional East Texas town and feature a wide...
LINDALE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Lakesha Golden

TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off her first national championship, TJC Apache Ladies Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard was named the NJCAA women’s coach of the year. Wrapping up her 22nd season as the Apache Ladies coach, she’s the first African-American female coach to win a national title at the NJCAA level.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

M. Dwight Parsley

TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!. Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Susan Waller

TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
TYLER, TX
Houston Chronicle

Magnolia repeats as champion at District 19-5A golf tournament

With the tournament concluding on Wednesday, the Bulldogs were consistent for two rounds at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort with a two-day total of 700 (351-349) which was good enough to repeat last year’s performance and move on to the Region III-5A championship in April. Katy Jordan...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Brook Hill, Alto capture wins

BULLARD — Grayson Murry and Landon Mattox combined on a one-hit shutout as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 7-0 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Thursday in a Division II District 2 baseball game. Murry tossed five innings, allowing one hit while striking out 11 and walking one....
ALTO, TX
KLTV

BMX freestyle event comes to Longview

Drew McIntyre discusses final prep work for WrestleMania, career of The Undertaker. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Drew McIntyre to get his thoughts on his match with Happy Corbin, what is post Wrestlemania feud could be and the legacy of The Undertaker. TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach...
WWE
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL PREVIEW: Plano vs. Allen boys soccer

With three rounds of playoffs in the books, state games are just around the corner. Before teams can get to that point, though, they still have a bit left to play! UIL Class 6A Region I soccer is slated to see some of the best teams in the state face off for their chances to continue chasing a title. With two great seasons behind them, Allen and Plano are set to face off on Friday, April 1st. So, what can fans expect from this regional quarterfinals matchup?
PLANO, TX
CBS19

Spring Hill names Brandon Joslin new head football coach

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD has named their new head football coach. The Panthers' defensive coordinator Brandon Joslin will take over after Weston Griffis stepped down in Feb. 2022. Joslin came to Spring Hill from Tatum in 2019 under then-head coach Jonny Louvier. He has 12 years total...
LONGVIEW, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton athletes take part in Texas Relays

A few Pleasanton Eagles track athletes got to make a trip to Austin last weekend to take part in the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Preston Pilgrim got things going for Pleasanton on Friday afternoon when he competed in the pole vault. Pilgrim’s best height in Austin was 14’ 11” but Pilgrim did attempt to vault 15’ 5” three times. The 14’ 11” height was good for 10th place in the pole vault.
PLEASANTON, TX

