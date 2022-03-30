Your View: Columnists

To the Editor,

As if the world needed another far-left columnist, The Telegraph appears to have added local columnist Robert Swaninger as a regular contributor to its opinion page.

First there was a column singing the praises of President Joe Biden which was actually a great example of the old adage ‘Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes’.

Then a column showing that ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is still alive and well and is truly an incurable disease.

Jim Schwegel

Godfrey