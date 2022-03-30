Your View: Columnists

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Editor,

As if the world needed another far-left columnist, The Telegraph appears to have added local columnist Robert Swaninger as a regular contributor to its opinion page.

First there was a column singing the praises of President Joe Biden which was actually a great example of the old adage ‘Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes’.

Then a column showing that ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is still alive and well and is truly an incurable disease.

Jim Schwegel

Godfrey

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

