North West can SING! Kim Kardashian shares epic video of Ye’s mini-me singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

North West is proving to be a talented singer. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared an epic clip of the 8-year-old singing Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with her friend Ryan and it was impressive. The daughter of Kanye West even showed off her rapping skills. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kim captioned the clip.

The Skims founder tagged her publicist and friend, Tracy Romulus , who is Ryan’s mom. Khloe Kardashian couldn’t get enough of the adorable cute and left two comments, “I am crying!!!!!!!!!” Followed by, “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”

The clip has been viewed over 5 million times and has over 1 million like with many complimenting North’s impressive singing abilities. “North will def be a singer in her future!” One user wrote. Another commented, “North is her dad’s twin I love her.”

North has been singing in Ye’s Sunday service for years, but her biggest performance to date was back in 2020 at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. The moment quickly went viral as North sang lyrics like “what are those, these are clothes,” and “look at my shoes, they’re cool and new.” Kim was so moved watching North she was brought to tears.

Ye might be the one known for his music but Kim actually had a short lived music career over 10 years ago. She collaborated with producer The-Dream on the song “Jam (Turn It Up)” in 2011. Kim was reportedly reluctant to make the song after the producer reached out to her, but she asked Kanye and other friends at the time for advice. “They gave me good advice. They asked me what I do for fun, and I said, ‘I go shopping, I hang out with friends.’ And was told, ‘We go to the studio for fun. Come have fun with us. Don’t think too much about it,” she said per DailyMail.

A portion of the song’s revenue was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it first premiered on December 31, 2010, at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas. It was unfortunately her only song.