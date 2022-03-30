ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

North West can SING! Kim Kardashian shares epic video of Ye’s mini-me singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRYp2_0etimURS00

North West is proving to be a talented singer. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared an epic clip of the 8-year-old singing Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with her friend Ryan and it was impressive. The daughter of Kanye West even showed off her rapping skills. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kim captioned the clip.



The Skims founder tagged her publicist and friend, Tracy Romulus , who is Ryan’s mom. Khloe Kardashian couldn’t get enough of the adorable cute and left two comments, “I am crying!!!!!!!!!” Followed by, “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”

The clip has been viewed over 5 million times and has over 1 million like with many complimenting North’s impressive singing abilities. “North will def be a singer in her future!” One user wrote. Another commented, “North is her dad’s twin I love her.”

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian says daughter North ‘is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing’

Kim Kardashian swaps her normal neutral tones for a bright blue gown at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Pete Davidson is ‘slowly getting to know’ Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids


North has been singing in Ye’s Sunday service for years, but her biggest performance to date was back in 2020 at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. The moment quickly went viral as North sang lyrics like “what are those, these are clothes,” and “look at my shoes, they’re cool and new.” Kim was so moved watching North she was brought to tears.



Ye might be the one known for his music but Kim actually had a short lived music career over 10 years ago. She collaborated with producer The-Dream on the song “Jam (Turn It Up)” in 2011. Kim was reportedly reluctant to make the song after the producer reached out to her, but she asked Kanye and other friends at the time for advice. “They gave me good advice. They asked me what I do for fun, and I said, ‘I go shopping, I hang out with friends.’ And was told, ‘We go to the studio for fun. Come have fun with us. Don’t think too much about it,” she said per DailyMail.

A portion of the song’s revenue was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it first premiered on December 31, 2010, at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas. It was unfortunately her only song.


Comments / 72

DAMIEIA
1d ago

Why do these people keep showing there kids they need to protect them children with all the crazy that going on protect them stop putting a camera in there face

Reply(2)
10
Msum
2d ago

I’ve always wondered if any celebrity wants their kid to actually succeed in life away from the spot life or do they push Hollywood down their throat ?

Reply
9
Andrea Patterson
2d ago

Me me me me meeeeeeee and my daughter sings and me me me me meeeeeeeeeeeeee

Reply
18
Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Pete Davidson's Tattoos And 'Branding'—How Is This OK?!

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s budding romance continues to warm the hearts of many fans, it also frequently sparks debate from others, most recently with the idea of the latter tattooing the former’s name to his body. The reality star, 41 stopped by The Ellen Show this week and told host Ellen DeGeneres that her new beau, 28, might have something more committed dedicated to her… as well as (what some fans deemed inevitable), specific tattoos in her honor.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Ryan
Person
Kanye
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Me#Khlo Kardashian#Vanity Fair Oscar
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

"This is Not A Costume" — Tiffany Haddish Checks Reporter About Her Evening Gown

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabana,” Haddish tells reporter. We were excited to see many of our favorite celebs attend the red carpet this year, and the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet was jam-packed with mostly hits and very few misses. The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar celebration, in addition to the amazing red carpet event, was equally as spectacular, with stunning gowns and suits that turned heads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

See Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Night at the 2022 Oscars

Watch: Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022. Forget King Richard—we want to talk about Queen Bey. Beyoncé was sitting front and center for the 2022 Oscars following her breathtaking performance of Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." And though she skipped the carpet, the singer's bright yellow gown ensured she claimed the spotlight inside.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy