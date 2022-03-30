ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Millionaire Master P says his nine kids didn’t get a head start in life

By Tashara Jones
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

With a net worth of $200 million, Percy “Master P” Miller still does not believe that his nine kids had a head start in life.

“You can’t blame their life because I started to do right. I don’t want to hear that head start stuff because that is just an excuse,” he tells Page Six of his children.

The New Orleans rapper-turned-mogul became a household name as the CEO and founder of No Limit Records as well as P. Miller Enterprises.

His son Romeo Miller, 32, became famous after signing to his father’s record label in the early 2000s. He released his first album titled “My Baby” at the age of 12.

He has also added actor to his resume with TV shows and films such as “Jumping The Broom,” (2011) and Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Witness Protection” (2012).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0MLz_0etimRnH00
Master P, pictured here with his son Romeo Miller, does not believe his children had a head start in life.

Master P continued, “You don’t want your kids to go through what you had to go through. That’s the whole thing, it’s a new beginning. If you look at my kids they’re humble just like me because every event I’m at, wherever I’m at, every community I’m giving back — helping the elderly, helping at risk youth.

“My kids play on that same team in some of the worst neighborhoods in the world. So they are not afraid they have been on the front lines with me since day one.”

His kids are Romeo, Veno, 31, Vercy, 30, Inty 29, Tytyana, 29, Cymphonique 25, Itali 23, Hercy 20 and Mercy 16.

He adds, “It does not piss me off when people say my kids have a head start, that’s their opinion, but I know the truth. Because hard work is hard work.”

Comments / 46

crunchberries
2d ago

How is having a Millionaire dad who actually supports the kids financially and intellectually not a headstart? A head start does not mean that the kids didn't still have to work hard.

Reply(2)
19
SOSA@NT[82ND]
1d ago

Millionaire?! Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t he file bankruptcy, and lost all assets to no limit records? As far as Romeo that kids never seen no streets, his dad has had money before no limit slanging crack, and he thinks he came from the hood because he lived there for the first few years of his life, he just learned to walk when he already was moving out the streets and he acts like he used to run in them! And the rest of them came along after his fame, so that silver spoon might not have been silver, but I’m sure it wasn’t plastic!

Reply
6
Tina Holland
2d ago

Yes they did..regardless they would have no money no relevancy without their dad master P..

Reply(1)
11
Page Six
Page Six

89K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

25M+

Views

Related
Bossip

UNCENSORED: Master P Breaks Down How He Became A Millionaire Before Age 30

Master P has always been vocal about ownership and generational wealth and this Sunday he tells us exactly how he achieved it. All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series UNCENSORED is back this Sunday, March 20th at 10PM EST. This week’s episode highlights Master P. The southern rap legend grew his brand from a record store to one of the most successful independent labels in the industry. His emphasis on ownership, generational wealth and philanthropy made him a millionaire before the age of 30.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Master P
Person
Tyler Perry
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#Millionaire#No Limit Records#P Miller Enterprises#Mercy 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Bruce Willis had ‘cognitive issues’ on sets ahead of aphasia announcement

Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues on the set of his recent films, and was unable to remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six. On Wednesday, Willis’ family announced that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will step away from his decades-long career. There was buzz last year that Willis was having issues on productions dating back to 2020 when the busy former “Pulp Fiction” star was making a string of mostly B action movies with titles such as “American Siege,” “Survive the Game,” “Cosmic Sin” and “Hard Kill.”...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
POLITICS
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Savage! People share the hilariously brutal texts they've received including a mother who branded her child a 'loser' for having no evening plans

When you're firing off a text in the heat of the moment, or ill-advisedly sending a message after a few too many drinks, your comments can end up sounding rather brutal. People have shared the hilarious messages they've received from their friends, family and neighbours on the US website Daily Choices - with some very mean responses to reasonable requests.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate her daughter's wedding dressed as a World of Warcraft

​​Jamie Lee Curtis will be wearing a World of Warcraft costume when her daughter gets married — though an actual war could complicate things. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her plans to officiate her daughter's wedding, revealing it will be a "cosplay wedding." Everyone at the wedding will "dress up as something," she explained, "and I will be in a costume to officiate."
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

89K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy