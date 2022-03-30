ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Durant scores 41, Nets rally past Pistons

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04X43M_0etim0I900

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons 130-123 on Tuesday night.

Durant connected on 14 of 23 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of his foul shots while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to help the Nets overcome a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.

"I want to get better shots sometimes, but like a couple of them are like, 'I'm hot, let me risk it,'" Durant said. "I was just trying to get the best shots that I can. Sometimes it might be over a guy in the lane, but I feel like that's open and I have to keep knocking them down."

Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.

The Pistons went ahead 55-43 following Frank Johnson's short jumper with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Durant followed with a four-point play and the Nets pulled within 64-58 at halftime.

Brooklyn opened the second half on a 22-8 run and took an 80-72 lead on Drummond's put-back with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter.

"We can't hang our hat on the second half, we have to play a complete game," Drummond said. "It's never going to be easy to make that turn against great teams. Not that the Pistons aren't a great team. They played a great game, but we just turned it up in the second half."

Cunningham's 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the quarter brought the Pistons within 96-94, and Jackson's floater put Detroit ahead 101-99 early in the fourth.

The game was tied at 108 when Durant's pull-up jumper followed by two free throws and Seth Curry's 3-pointer gave Brooklyn the lead for good.

Durant's final two points, on free throws, gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game, 128-118, with 1:18 remaining. Detroit got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

"We're going to have to make our staple as a team on the defensive end, because if we're going back and forth in a shooting contest, obviously we'll still be in the game but can lead to mistakes on our end," Irving said.

Curry finished with 11 points, while Bruce Brown added 15 and Nic Claxton also had 11 for the Nets.

Killian Hayes scored 13 points, while Johnson and Marvin Bagley III added 11 for the Pistons.

"I know their record isn't good, but they still have pros over there," Durant added. "They still made shots early and gained confidence as a team. This was a good test for us."

TIP-INS

Pistons: Bey is the only Piston to have played in all 76 games this season. Stewart is next with 65 games played. They have both started in every game they have appeared. ... Detroit has lost three straight and nine of their last 11.

Nets: The Nets have won six straight games against the Pistons, tied for their longest winning streak against Detroit in franchise history. They have also beaten them six straight at the Barclays Center and haven't lost to them at home since April 1, 2018.

BEY FROM FAR AWAY

Bey has made at least one 3-pointer in 40 straight games, the third-longest current streak in the NBA. The last game in which he did not connect from downtown came against the Nets on Dec. 12. Bey's 197 treys this season are a franchise record, surpassing Alan Houston's 191 during the 1995-96 season.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit hosts Philadelphia on Thursday.

Nets: Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Thursday.

Comments / 0

CBS New York
CBS New York

82K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

29M+

Views

Related
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
ESPN

Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112

CLEVELAND -- — With a large, loud contingent of Slovenia fans on hand, Luka Doncic wanted to give his countrymen a show. The Cavaliers couldn't stop it. “When all the people come to see you, you want to put on a show," Doncic said. He didn't disappoint. Doncic scored...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons
Reuters

LeBron out, Anthony Davis doubtful vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday ruled out LeBron James for the team's critical Thursday night game at Utah while Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful. Davis is still working his way back from a foot injury while James sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Both players missed Tuesday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

When Ben Simmons Could Return To The Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons remains out due to a back injury, but the latest update on his status is somewhat encouraging. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Simmons has resumed light on-court workouts. The Nets need to see how Simmons’ body responds to these workouts, but there is some hope that he’ll return in time for the playoffs.
NBA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy