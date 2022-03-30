Woman shot by police after stabbing man in the chest in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman was shot by officers after she pointed a gun at them after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest near a Cape Coral apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The stabbing happened at the 800 block of SW 47th Terrace at 4:15 p.m., according to police.

CCPD received calls at 4:15 p.m. about a 47-year-old man stabbed in the chest. According to police, a 45-year-old woman left the scene when she was then caught with a gun in her hands by police.

Police told the woman to put the gun down multiple times, but she refused. Instead, she raised the gun and police then fired at her. At this time, it is unknown how many times she was shot.

She was then taken into custody. The man was brought to Gulf Coast Medical Center and is in surgery.

The three officers will be put on administrative leave until an internal investigation and an investigation with the States Attorney’s Office is complete.

This is an active investigation.