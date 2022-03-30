ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point mom seeking kidney donor for 14-year-old son

By Jordan Brown
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NISJW_0etilEbH00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point mother is desperate for help as she watches her 14-year-old son lying in a hospital bed and wait for a new kidney.

A disease Latesha Mays’ son Jamar developed while he was in the womb caused him to be born without proper kidney function.

“About six months into my pregnancy, I found out that there was going to be an issue with his kidneys. He has really not been able to be a child his entire life. He’s had at this point about 31 surgeries,” Latesha said.

HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

He got his first kidney transplant at two years old. But because the kidney came from a deceased donor, it was only good for a maximum of 10 years. By the time he turned 12, it was time for a new kidney.

“We do take a lot of medications…at this point when your kidney is not functioning, you have blood pressure issues. You have potassium issues. You have all types of issues,” Latesha said.

You’re also prone to more serious infections, which is the reason Jamar has been in Brenner’s Children’s Hospital for the past two weeks.

It’s been two years since Jamar’s first kidney gave out. Latesha says she considers every day he’s here a blessing, but she knows he’s on borrowed time.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster because Jamar is a great athlete. That’s number one. He’s a very loving child. He’s the kind of person everybody wants to be around,” Latesha said.

Lately, Jamar’s bubbly personality has been slowly fading. Latesha says the constant surgeries, hospital stays and isolation from friends are taking a mental toll.

“He says ‘mom, I’m trying, but I don’t know how much more I can take.’ And I tell him ‘baby, hold on. Just hold on. Your breakthrough is around the corner,'” Latesha said. “I got a message from him the other day that said ‘mom…I can’t keep doing this. I’m tired.”

She’s hoping time will be on her side a little longer as they wait for the donor that could save Jamar’s life.

This time around, they’re looking for a living donor. Kidneys from living donors last 15 to 20 years. Jamar’s Blood type is A negative.

Jamar’s place on the donor waitlist is listed as inactive until he recovers from his current infection.

Latesha says she has great family support, and they’re all just patiently waiting for the right match.

The number for the Living Donor Program is (336) 713-5685 or you can email at livingdonation@wakehealth.edu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Health
High Point, NC
Society
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs17

Mom still struggles years after son vanishes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year, more than 10,000 people are reported missing in North Carolina — and there are dozens of cold murder cases as well. Behind every case, there’s a grieving family hanging on to endless hope. In a new CBS 17 series called, “Missing,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Wghp
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
natureworldnews.com

Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Did a TICK BITE save Jude's life? Boy, 3, turns out to have rare cancer... but doctors only found it when his mother asked for an MRI scan following brush with spider-like creature that left him 'screaming in pain'

A bite from a tick may have helped save a toddler's life after scans to explore his mysterious symptoms detected a rare form of cancer. Jude Mellon-Jameson, of Sheffield, was your average three-year-old, a massive fan of dinosaurs and other animals and excited to learn about how things work. However,...
CANCER
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
WBRE

New blood test helps to diagnose autoimmune disease

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of millions of people suffer from autoimmune diseases. The disease causes someone’s immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells. Dozens of autoimmune diseases can attack a wide range of body parts. Many people with the disease suffer needlessly because they go undiagnosed. But new technology is helping change that for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy