High Point mom seeking kidney donor for 14-year-old son

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point mother is desperate for help as she watches her 14-year-old son lying in a hospital bed and wait for a new kidney.

A disease Latesha Mays’ son Jamar developed while he was in the womb caused him to be born without proper kidney function.

“About six months into my pregnancy, I found out that there was going to be an issue with his kidneys. He has really not been able to be a child his entire life. He’s had at this point about 31 surgeries,” Latesha said.

He got his first kidney transplant at two years old. But because the kidney came from a deceased donor, it was only good for a maximum of 10 years. By the time he turned 12, it was time for a new kidney.

“We do take a lot of medications…at this point when your kidney is not functioning, you have blood pressure issues. You have potassium issues. You have all types of issues,” Latesha said.

You’re also prone to more serious infections, which is the reason Jamar has been in Brenner’s Children’s Hospital for the past two weeks.

It’s been two years since Jamar’s first kidney gave out. Latesha says she considers every day he’s here a blessing, but she knows he’s on borrowed time.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster because Jamar is a great athlete. That’s number one. He’s a very loving child. He’s the kind of person everybody wants to be around,” Latesha said.

Lately, Jamar’s bubbly personality has been slowly fading. Latesha says the constant surgeries, hospital stays and isolation from friends are taking a mental toll.

“He says ‘mom, I’m trying, but I don’t know how much more I can take.’ And I tell him ‘baby, hold on. Just hold on. Your breakthrough is around the corner,'” Latesha said. “I got a message from him the other day that said ‘mom…I can’t keep doing this. I’m tired.”

She’s hoping time will be on her side a little longer as they wait for the donor that could save Jamar’s life.

This time around, they’re looking for a living donor. Kidneys from living donors last 15 to 20 years. Jamar’s Blood type is A negative.

Jamar’s place on the donor waitlist is listed as inactive until he recovers from his current infection.

Latesha says she has great family support, and they’re all just patiently waiting for the right match.

The number for the Living Donor Program is (336) 713-5685 or you can email at livingdonation@wakehealth.edu.

