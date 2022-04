SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A two-month long closure of U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. 81 to two miles west of 437 Avenue starts Monday, April 4. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) said drivers will be directed to the detour on South Dakota Highways 25, 46 and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and adjacent property on Highway 18 will be maintained for local traffic, but there will be no through traffic. Cross traffic will be maintained as feasible.

