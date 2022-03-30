Baltimore Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to 3-year extension

March 29 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The extension ties Harbaugh to the Ravens through the 2025 season. He was entering the final season of a four-year pact that he signed in January 2019.

"We signed a deal, another three-year extension, so he's got four more years," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters at the NFL league meetings. "[I had] no interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It's not fair to him.

"I think John's grown and grown and grown, so it's kind of interesting. I don't feel like I'm just signing up the same guy. I think that's really a compliment to him. I really feel like there's a rebirth in John. As the years go on, things that matter to him don't matter as much anymore. I think he grows. I'm thrilled as an owner to be having a guy that's going to be going into his 15th year."

Harbaugh is set to enter his 15th NFL season at the helm of the Ravens, making him the third-longest-tenured head coach in the league. Only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin have been with their current teams longer.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has guided the Ravens to the playoffs nine times, compiling a career 148-96 record. In 2012, the longtime Baltimore coach led the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship.