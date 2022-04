BOSTON — The Celtics had another chance to grab first place in the East after holding onto that advantage for roughly only one day earlier this week. But the Heat weren’t going to let that happen. The Celtics dropped a crucial game in a 106-98 loss to the Heat on Wednesday at TD Garden for their second straight loss. While the Celtics still own the season series 2-1 on the Heat, Miami is up two games on Boston with only five games left on the season.

