Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for two men they say stole a car before crashing it twice in early March. A wild series of crashes started around 3 p.m. on March 7 when two men approached a 28-year-old in Allerton and jacked his car, the NYPD said. They reportedly approached him near Allerton Avenue and Williamsbridge Road where they "simulated a gun" and kicked him out of his car, according to police.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO