Zeitgeist Prepares To Host First International Film Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a new way to experience the murals in Lincoln Park with the installation of an art walk. Info plates with a QR code on them are being set up next to each mural that the public can access. When the code is scanned by a smartphone, it will open up a webpage that details the process for creating each art piece, including interviews with the artists, the building owners, funders, and anyone else who had involvement with the project.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO