Dance Theater returns with new show after pandemic hiatus

Click here to read the full article. Funny Girl arrived on Broadway to a full house last week, selling out its first preview at the August Wilson Theatre.
The musical revival, starring Beanie Feldstein in the title role, hit town as Broadway continues posting big rebound box office numbers. For the week ending March 27, the 24 Broadway productions took in $26,814,466, with attendance of 200,731 at nearly 90% of capacity. Average ticket price was a healthy $134.
Topping the Broadway box office roster yet again was The Music Man, the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical revival grossing a massive $3,292,951 for the...
