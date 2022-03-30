ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Dance Theater returns with new show after pandemic hiatus

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Dance Theater presents "REWIND" on April 1st & 2nd in Orr Auditorium. This will be...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Susan Lucci to headline 'Celebrity Autobiography' at Adelphi in April

Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch Kevin Bacon Help Derek Hough Recreate His Iconic Footloose Dance

Kevin Bacon has some advice for Derek Hough. On ABC's new reality dance series Step Into… the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough, the sibling dancing duo recreate iconic pop-culture moments from movies like Saturday Night Fever, Singin’ in the Rain, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Moulin Rouge!, and, of course, the 1984 classic Footloose.
THEATER & DANCE
WSAV News 3

Savannah Music Festival returns after COVID hiatus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) is back, and it’s bringing 60 plus acts with it. The festival runs March 24 through April 9. Organizers say they’re thrilled to present this year’s lineup. “All over town at eight different venues, we’ll have dance parties and world music and jazz, so a lot […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Wilmington, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
New Wilmington, PA
Thrillist

This New Broadway Show Is Offering Tickets for Less Than $20

Thinking of heading back to Broadway, but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck. Hangmen, a new comedy from Oscar-winning playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh, is celebrating its upcoming opening by selling a limited number of tickets for just $19.65. As BroadwayWorld reports, the price is based on...
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

ABC’s Comedy ‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For A Second Season

Starring, created and written by Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’ has become this year’s breakout hit. This year’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a second season, ABC announced on Monday. Abbott Elementary – starring, created and written by Quinta Brunson – is set in...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Julia Child Challenge” series premiere

Food Network’s latest cooking competition series, The Julia Child Challenge, premieres tonight at 9/8c. Stream this tribute to a culinary icon for free when you register for Philo and FuboTV. The Julia Child Challenge invites eight talented home cooks into a replica of the chef’s legendary kitchen. The competitors...
TV SHOWS
KLTV

'Music Man' coming to Pollard Theater Center after 2-year hiatus

Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland. As the world watches the Russian war against Ukraine, the Halberstadt family watches too, praying for the safety of their adopted children. Ore City Police Department volunteers respond to community needs after storm. Updated: 44 minutes ago.
ORE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#Hiatus#Pandemic#Performing#Musical Theater#Dance Theater#Orr Auditorium#Wc Faculty
CBS Baltimore

WTMD First Thursday Will Return After 2-Year Hiatus; Parquet Courts To Headline First Show In May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Climbs To $26.8M; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘American Buffalo’ Begin Previews; ‘Music Man’ Takes $3.3M

Click here to read the full article. Funny Girl arrived on Broadway to a full house last week, selling out its first preview at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical revival, starring Beanie Feldstein in the title role, hit town as Broadway continues posting big rebound box office numbers. For the week ending March 27, the 24 Broadway productions took in $26,814,466, with attendance of 200,731 at nearly 90% of capacity. Average ticket price was a healthy $134. Topping the Broadway box office roster yet again was The Music Man, the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical revival grossing a massive $3,292,951 for the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington & Danielle Brooks Set For ‘The Piano Lesson’ Broadway Revival, With LaTanya Richardson Jackson Directing

Click here to read the full article. Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway next season after a 10-year absence with a revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson, to be directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway directorial debut. Co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson will begin performances on Monday, September 19, at the St. James Theatre. Richardson Jackson, a Tony-nominated actor for her performance in 2014’s A Raisin In The Sun, will be the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. “August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy