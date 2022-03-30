Warrant issued in Chicago suburb mall shooting

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in last Friday’s deadly shooting inside a busy Rosemont mall.

Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Jose Matias through interviews, surveillance video and witness statements. They said that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an argument near the food court between Matias and the victim, Joel Valdes. A 15-year-old, an innocent bystander, was also injured.

Police urge anyone who knows where Matias might be to call them or leave an anonymous tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.