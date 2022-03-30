ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Warrant issued in Chicago suburb mall shooting

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWkr2_0etik5v200

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in last Friday’s deadly shooting inside a busy Rosemont mall.

Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Jose Matias through interviews, surveillance video and witness statements. They said that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an argument near the food court between Matias and the victim, Joel Valdes. A 15-year-old, an innocent bystander, was also injured.

Police urge anyone who knows where Matias might be to call them or leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect arrested in Texas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Thursday that Zion Jones, 21, who was wanted for the murder of Da’Mavlee Macklin in 2020, has been arrested in Texas. Macklin, 25, was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Auburn and Rockton in September 2020. Police said Jones was found in Dallas, Texas by the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rosemont, IL
Sports
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
York News-Times

Murder warrant issued for Omaha man in Kearney shooting

KEARNEY — A murder warrant has been issued for an Omaha man sought in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting of Jared Shinpaugh in Kearney. Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha is charged with seven felonies, including three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old man killed in fiery crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a car fire after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Springfield Road early Friday morning. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at the scene, in the 2900 block of South Springfield Avenue, around 4:19 a.m. and found a 2007 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy