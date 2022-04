CONCORD – Efforts by Democrats in the House of Representatives to repeal the state’s new school voucher program lost on a 189-166 vote, Wednesday. The minority members of the House Education Committee said House Bill 1683 is the only way to get rid of Education Freedom Accounts, an expensive new voucher program which is the now largest in the nation, costing an unexpected $9 million which could cost taxpayers $70 million if every eligible child took advantage of it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO