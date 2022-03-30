Abingdon blanks Virginia High 12-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced postseason wrestling accolades on Wednesday, with some Hokies headlining the honors. NCAA silver medalist Mekhi Lewis was named the ACC Wrestler of the Year for the second time in his career. Lewis made program history by becoming the first two-time NCAA finalist and the first in program history to win the award twice. The New Jersey native won the 174 pound ACC title after competing at 165 in his first three seasons. Lewis ended the season with a 24-2 overall record, moving his career record to 62-6.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO