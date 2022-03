Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.

