According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability, and the World Health Organization has detailed in its World Report on Disability that 15% of the planet’s population struggles with some form of disability. With a focus on UK consumers specifically, the most recent (2019) Click-Away Pound Report research found that more than four million people in that country “…abandoned a retail website because of the barriers they found,” at a cost to retailers and other sellers of £17.1 billion ($22.3 billion).

