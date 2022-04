AUSTIN, Texas — The SXSW Creative Industries Expo brought together some of the hottest tech innovators from around the world under one roof. Reporter Jordan Hicks took a tour of the Austin Convention Center Sunday to take a look at what the expo had to offer. He started with a booth on Realms of Ethernity, a new massive multiplayer roleplaying game on the metaverse developed by Blue Monster Games. Developers of the game described it as a meta-metaverse, allowing it to incorporate games from other developers into Ethernity’s massive open world.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO