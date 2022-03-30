Cougars sweep doubleheader from Panthers

SIUE celebrates after a walk-off win in the first game of a doubleheader against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday in Edwardsville. (SIUE Athletics)

SIUE softball's offense came alive Tuesday and led the Cougars to an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader sweep over visiting Eastern Illinois at Cougar Field.

SIUE defeated EIU 12-11 in the opener and 7-3 in the nightcap, improving its season mark to 10-19 overall and 2-6 in the OVC. The Panthers dropped to 17-16 overall and 4-4 in the OVC.

"That is the offense that we showed signs of early in the season," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "I hope that it continues."

In what was likely the best offensive day of the year for the Cougars began with a nine-run first inning. SIUE sent 13 batters to the plate highlighted by a two-run single by Aerin Talley and two hits by leadoff hitter Lexi King.

"We had really good at bats, and we had a really good plan going in," said Finigan. "The team did a good job of executing it."

The Cougars knocked out EIU starter Alexa Rehmeier but had trouble with reliever Olivia Price, who sent down 13 straight batters before Talley singled and later scored a key run in the sixth.

The EIU offense didn't let up, scoring 11 straight runs to lead 11-9 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Talley would score to make it 11-10 on a sacrifice fly by Grace Lueke.

EIU's offense, however, was halted in its tracks by Sydney Baalman, who was in relief of Mia Haynes and Kelsey Ray. Baalman, who earned the victory, did not give up a hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

"I thought Sydney Baalman did an amazing job coming in and shutting it down. She got us out of a jam and allow us to catch our breath."

That set up the bottom of the seventh with the Cougars down by a run. Price quickly got into a jam by walking Piper Montgomery and allowing a single to Amber Storer.

The Panthers re-entered Rehmeier to try to get the save. With Micah Arps pinch running for Montgomery and Sam Breed pinch running for Storer, Rehmeier started her second attempt of the day by hitting Grace Bretveld to load the bases.

Rehmeier did get an out but then faced a determined Jenna Herron.

"She was ready and obviously got a good pitch she could hit," said Finigan. "She's been swinging the bat well so I had a lot of confidence in her. She came up big when we need it most."

Herron laced a pitch to center field that easily plated both Arps and Breed for the victory.

In game two, SIUE jumped out to another strong lead with four runs in the first inning.

King's base hit started it all. Including an infield error, the first four runners reached base. A Storer home run to left field would highlight the inning.

King also went the distance in the circle, blanking the Panthers until the seventh. She allowed just six hits and struck out three. As a hitter, King had two hits in each game.

"She does it all," said Finigan. "It really sets a tone for how we compete. When we got an early lead, she threw a couple of zeros that helped us settle in."

SIUE added single tallies in the next three innings. Lueke singled home a run in the second. Talley picked up an RBI in the third. Lauren Yslava added an RBI double in the fourth.

"I was really happy with how we added on after the first inning," added Finigan.

Next up for the Cougars is a three-game home series against Tennessee State. Saturday's contests begin at noon with a doubleheader. Sunday features a single game at noon.