Littleton seniors make quilts to raise money for Ukraine

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
Littleton, Colo. - These ladies won't quit on their quilts.

A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, approximately 17 female residents at RiverPointe Senior Living in Littleton gathered to sew quilts together that could be auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine.

MaryJo Kluth, a former Jefferson County geologist and sewer of nearly seven decades, orchestrated the effort. She enlisted her fellow sewers to bring their machines, and convinced the building staff to let them set the private dining room up as their workshop.

"I was cleaning my sewing room, and I had an abundance of blue and yellow scraps - boxes of blue and yellow scraps," said Kluth. "I was watching the news and seeing the [Ukranian] flag. And I said, 'We need to make a quilt to raise money for...the people of Ukraine.'"

In the above video, you can meet the ladies who will be working hard during the next two months to complete these four quilts. They are still looking for the right event where they can auction off their quilts and for worthy organizations to be their recipients.

For more information, you can head here .

WKRC

'Zelenskyy Toys' raise money for Ukraine, sell out in hours

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - It's been an unbelievable few days for Joe Trupia and his small, suburban-Chicago toy company. The owner of Naperville-based Citizen Brick says what started out as a simple fundraising idea quickly ballooned into something much bigger. “We thought it would be a good idea in...
CHARITIES
Faribault Daily News

Local teens raise money for Ukraine

Service projects, no matter how big or small, have the power to make a large impact. That is just what a trio of friends from River Valley Church in Faribault have been learning over the last several weeks. The group comprised of Kenyon resident Rayna Dorn, 13, and Faribault residents Kairi Coyour, 12, and Hayli Coyour, 14, baked treats and made homemade stuffed animals to raise money for people in...
FARIBAULT, MN
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Six master chefs to raise money for Ukraine next month

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. DeLand chef Hari Pulapaka and five other master chefs and restaurateurs will cook a Ukrainian-inspired feast to raise money for humanitarian aid to the country currently enduring an invasion.
DELAND, FL
North Country Public Radio

North Country Model UN raises money for Ukraine

As Russian troops mustered along Ukrainian borders last month, students across our region participating in the annual North Country Model United Nations team were in the thick of studying issues like resilience during the COVID crisis, and the tense relationship between the two countries. When the students, from fourteen school...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Denver7 News KMGH

