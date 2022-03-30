Littleton seniors make quilts to raise money for Ukraine

Littleton, Colo. - These ladies won't quit on their quilts.

A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, approximately 17 female residents at RiverPointe Senior Living in Littleton gathered to sew quilts together that could be auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine.

MaryJo Kluth, a former Jefferson County geologist and sewer of nearly seven decades, orchestrated the effort. She enlisted her fellow sewers to bring their machines, and convinced the building staff to let them set the private dining room up as their workshop.

"I was cleaning my sewing room, and I had an abundance of blue and yellow scraps - boxes of blue and yellow scraps," said Kluth. "I was watching the news and seeing the [Ukranian] flag. And I said, 'We need to make a quilt to raise money for...the people of Ukraine.'"

In the above video, you can meet the ladies who will be working hard during the next two months to complete these four quilts. They are still looking for the right event where they can auction off their quilts and for worthy organizations to be their recipients.

For more information, you can head here .