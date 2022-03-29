ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida baseball: Joshua Rivera's hot streak stays ablaze in victory over FSU

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
Florida shortstop Joshua Rivera’s bat has caught fire since the Gators started SEC play versus Alabama on March 18 resulting in a team-leading .375 batting average. Rivera stayed ablaze at the plate versus Florida State on Tuesday in Jacksonville, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and just a triple shy of the cycle, to help the No. 14 Gators upset the No. 5 Seminoles, 6-3.

Florida State got the lead-off man on base when he doubled down the left-field line and eventually scored for the first run of the game.

Third baseman Deric Fabian beat the shift, singling through the right side in the bottom half. Rivera then tied the game up 1-1 with his left-field double to cement a two-out rally.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan pulled starter Garrett Milchin after 2 1/3 innings after allowing five hits and one earned run. Nick Ficarrotta relieved him but didn’t fare much better, struggling with his command. He only went an inning, giving up a hit, an earned run and three walks.

Left fielder Wyatt Langford made a pair of web gems in the top of the third inning. FSU third baseman Logan Lacy blasted what seemed to be a three-run shot, but Langford ascended the wall and made the snag to rob Lacy. He also finished the inning, making a sliding grab in foul territory to keep the game tied.

Then Langford pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom half when he beat out the throw to first base to break up the double play. He scored center fielder Jud Fabian who walked earlier in the frame.

Ficarrotta walked a batter with the bases loaded to even the game once more. Subsequently, O’Sullivan signaled for pitcher Brandon Neely, who struck out back-to-back hitters to end Florida State’s threat.

Langford hammered a lead-off triple in the fifth and cruised home later when designated hitter BT Riopelle grounded out to second base to give Florida back the lead, 3-2. Rivera put the exclamation mark on the contest when he blasted a two-run homer to make it 5-2.

Florida and FSU each traded a run in the late innings to get to the final score of 6-3.

The Gators posted 11 hits in their six-run victory over the Seminoles, and right fielder Sterlin Thompson recorded three hits in the game like Rivera. Florida’s pitching staff also held the ‘Noles to only three runs on nine hits.

It’s a big win for O’Sullivan’s club after dropping two straight at home last weekend to LSU.

Florida travels to Georgia for another weekend series that starts Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT and can be seen on ESPN2.

Florida baseball can't capitalize on Sproat's strong outing against Georgia

Florida will look to prevent the sweep on Sunday after dropping Game 2 of the weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night, 6-1. Brandon Sproat matched Georgia’s ace Jonathan Cannon for most of the night, but the Bulldogs finally got to him in the sixth for three runs. He finished the night with eight strikeouts. Phillip Abner came in to pitch a clean seventh, and Nick Ficcarrotta followed him in the eighth. Fic gave up another three runs and put the game out of reach for the Gators with little time to rally.
Football fans react to Michigan's Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
Clemson down USC in softball

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18/16 Clemson softball team sped past South Carolina in the first Palmetto State game at McWhorter Stadium with an 8-1 victory. The Tigers’ offense proved strong, scoring five runs in the first inning and eight runs total on seven hits. With the win, Clemson improves to 22-10 (3-6 ACC) on the […]
'Picture perfect': ANWA players share Augusta National experiences following Friday practice round

Whether practice or competition, a round at Augusta National is a round at Augusta National. Many of the 30 remaining players in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field got their first taste of the course during Friday’s practice round. Before the scores count Saturday, it was a great opportunity to experience the nuances the legendary course has to offer.
JT Shrout reaches milestone in recovery from injury

Although he was unable to play last season due to a left knee injury he suffered in August, there remains plenty of hype around JT Shrout. So, it was a good sign on Wednesday when Shrout returned to the field for Colorado’s first practice of the spring. Head coach Karl Dorrell said Shrout looked “pretty good” in his return to action. The former Tennessee quarterback will be a limited participant during spring practices, battling alongside incumbent starter Brendon Lewis, sophomore Drew Carter and Houston transfer Maddox Kopp. If Shrout continues to progress, there should be quite the quarterback competition come fall. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Ranking the Pac-12 men's basketball head coaches salaries for 2021-22
5-star DL Lebbeus Overton commits to Texas A&M

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Once a part of the sweepstakes for five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, the highly-touted member of the 2022 class has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise as recruiting services 247Sports and On3 were trending Overton toward Texas A&M in recent days. Still, the Sooners have to be disappointed they didn’t get a chance to host Overton on an official visit.
Can two players from a Mississippi town of 3,500 win on the PGA Tour and LPGA in back-to-back weeks? Ally Ewing charging at Chevron

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — If the LPGA and PGA Tour ever resurrect a team event, watch out for the pair from Fulton, Mississippi. As of last week, the town of 3,500 has produced both PGA Tour and LPGA champions in Chad Ramey and Ally Ewing. The two friends grew up together at Fulton Country Club, a hilly nine-hole course that tips at 5,700 yards for two loops.
Johnathan Hankins re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

NFL free agency is still going strong and despite the fury of new faces in new places cooling off, we are still seeing some familiar names cashing in. You know we love monitoring former Ohio State Buckeyes and the most recent former Ohio State star to receive some more of that sweet, sweet NFL cash is defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins.
